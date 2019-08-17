TEHRAN (Tasnim) - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov and his counterparts of the Democratic People';s Republic of Korea (DPRK) agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Friday.

Morgulov met in Pyongyang with DPRK';s First Deputy Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui on Friday and two other deputy foreign ministers on the same day and a day earlier, the ministry said in a press release, Xinhua news agency reported.

Both sides discussed the current situation around the Korean Peninsula and the development of the Russian-Korean relations with an emphasis on the implementation of the agreements reached following the meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and top DPRK leader Kim Jong Un in Vladivostok on April 25.

Both sides confirmed their willingness to further strengthen cooperation in practical areas, including the implementation of trilateral projects on the Korean Peninsula, the ministry said.