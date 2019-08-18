Sun, 18 Aug 2019

International

Bomb explodes at wedding ceremony in Afghanistan capital

KABUL, Afghanistan - A suicide bomber has detonated explosive devices at a wedding in the capital of Afghanistan, Kabul, causing ...

North Korea test-fires new weapon, Kim personally guides test

SEOUL, South Korea - North Korean leader Kim Jong-un personally guided the test-firing of a new weapon on Friday.Kim "guided ...

India and Pakistan remain at odds over Kashmir after UN meeting

NEW YORK, New York - The UN Security Council met to consider the volatile situation surrounding Kashmir on Friday, addressing ...

Three humanitarian workers die in Syrian airstrike

DAMASCUS, Suyria - Three humanitarian workers have been killed in the southern Syrian Idlib province in yet another attack on ...

Hundreds of prisoners in U.S. jails commit suicide each year

Jeffrey Epstein's suicide in New York's Metropolitan Correction Center on Aug. 10 has brought new attention to the troubling reality ...

Government in eastern Libya denies abducting Seham Sergewa

TRIPOLI, Libya - An international human rights group has called on the Interim government in eastern Libya to exert all ...

Business

UK commits 600 million pounds to new housing projects in England

LONDON, UK - Up to 50,000 new homes in high demand areas will be delivered through over £600 million of ...

Historical global interest rates may yet go lower

More than ten years on from the global financial crisis and economies around the world are still struggling to fully ...

Vacation rentals company stopped guests from posting bad reviews

WASHINGTON, DC - Following a public comment period, the Federal Trade Commission has approved final orders settling charges that five ...

U.S. stocks rally Friday, all indices jumo

NEW YORK, New York - U.,S. stocks ended a roller-coaster week on a positive note on Friday.A rally in tech ...

Southeast Asian carrier takes delivery of first Dreamliner

NORTH CHARLESTON, South Carolina - The first of eight 787-10 Dreamliner airplanes has been delivered to Vietnam Airlines.The Southeast Asian ...

Euro slides, Asian equities flat Friday

SYDNEY, Australia - The euro tumbled on Asian markets on Friday, extending losses of recent days.The friendless euro dropped as ...

