North Korea test-fires new weapon, Kim personally guides test

SEOUL, South Korea - North Korean leader Kim Jong-un personally guided the test-firing of a new weapon on Friday.

Kim "guided the test-fire of a new weapon again on Friday morning," a Korean Central News Agency report published on Saturday said.

"The national defense scientists showed a perfect result in the test-fire, too, and helped cement bigger confidence in this weapon system," Kim said.

"It is our party's goal of defense building to possess invincible military capabilities no one dare provoke and to keep bolstering them," Kim was quoted by the official news agency as saying.

"Everyone should remember that it is the party's core plan and fixed will for defense building to possess such a powerful force strong enough to discourage any forces from daring to provoke us."

Accompanying Kim as he guided the test-fire were leading officials of North Korea's Party Central Committee and the field of national defence science.