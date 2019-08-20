LONDON - The G-7 host, Emmanuel Macron, has made fighting inequality the theme for the annual meeting of the seven industrialized nations, which opens Saturday in the French seaside resort of Biarritz with the leaders of the United States, France, Britain, Germany, Italy, Japan and Canada in attendance.

The French president has invited leaders from several other countries, including six African nations, to take part in the annual discussion of major global challenges. But analysts say any grand ambitions for the summit will likely be stymied by pressing economic concerns.

Most worrisome are recent indicators from both sides of the Atlantic of slowing economic growth and a possible global recession.

Earlier this month, government bond yields in both the United States and Germany were briefly higher for two-year than 10-year bonds, a sign that investors see significant risks ahead, says economist Jasper Lawler of the London Capital Group.

"Particularly in the U.S., it's actually been a very reliable signal to point towards a recession."

Adding the investors' fears, the usual fiscal tools to tackle a recession might not be available.

"We don't have that usual fallback from central banks of cutting interest rates because they already have, and they are already at rock bottom levels," says Lawler.

The economic fears are rooted in the trade war between the United States and China, which has resulted in both countries imposing tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars' worth of imports. Europe is suffering additional headwinds, says economist Lawler.

"The trade war, but also just the auto sector, the transition from using diesel cars to electronic vehicles. It's a period of uncertainty that's unduly affecting Europe."

Summit host France is determined to not let economics overshadow its own agenda - and top of the list is climate change, says John Kirton of the G-7 Research Group at the University of Toronto.

"It's driven by the scary science which is unfolding every day, but more importantly by the historic heat waves that have afflicted Europe, including France."

U.S. President Donald Trump left last year's G-7 summit in Canada early, before the leaders had discussed climate change, and later disavowed the final communique. This year France is determined to keep the United States on board, says Kirton.

"President Macron I think has structured his agenda to allow Donald Trump to be at his best. Gender equality - the president has been very good at that, it's at the top of the French list. Education - yes, and also health. It's the president of the United States that's been pushing the G-7 to try to get it to deal with the opioid crisis."

Security concerns will also be high on the agenda. North Korea has resumed its ballistic missile tests.

Meanwhile the standoff between Iran and the West has escalated over the seizure of a British-flagged oil tanker in the Persian Gulf, which followed the detention of an Iranian vessel in Gibraltar.

Burgeoning anti-government protests in Russia and Hong Kong also pose questions for the G-7, says Kirton.

"Have we seen the tide [change], where authoritarian leaders in various degrees are no longer in control? It may not be the way of the future. In fact, if that's the case, then how can the G-7 activate its distinctive foundational issue: to promote democracy?" Kirton asked.

Meanwhile British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will meet Trump at the G-7 for the first time in his new role. Both leaders are hoping for a rapid trade deal amid signs of a steep economic downturn in Britain as it edges closer to crashing out of the European Union with no deal at the end of October.