AMMAN, Jordan - While Israel is being courted by Arab countries to establish diplomatic relations, members of Jordan's parliament are ...
WASHINGTON, DC The U.S. Navy and the world it operates in are a far cry from what they were four ...
NAY PYI TAW, Myanmar - A volunteer ambulance driver has been killed and several others have been injured during a ...
It's been eight years since the NATO-led military intervention in Libya. Many analysts consider the action a crucial step forward ...
GAZA, Palestinian territories - Three Palestinians were killed by the Israeli army in the northern Gaza Strip, the Palestinian health ...
KABUL, Afghanistan - A suicide bomber has detonated explosive devices at a wedding in the capital of Afghanistan, Kabul, causing ...
NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks advanced on Monday in a positive start to the week.Globally, stocks trended higher ...
BEIJING, China, The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $200 million loan to China.The funding is to support the ...
SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in China and Hong made solid gains on Monday.Support for Chinese stocks followed a decision on ...
Connie Kim and Oh Taek-sung of the VOA Korean Service contributed to this report.WASHINGTON - North Korean leader Kim Jong ...
WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. President Donald Trump's chief economic adviser has ridiculed the idea that the country is facing a ...
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina - Nicolas Dujovne has been replaced as Minister for the Treasury in Argentina, in a shock move ...