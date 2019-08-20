Tue, 20 Aug 2019

Stealing personal identification data causing nightmares for victims

The headquarters of a large national bank had detected fraud on an account and sent word to an Atlanta branch ...

Jordan considered closing Israeli embassy, expelling ambassador

AMMAN, Jordan - While Israel is being courted by Arab countries to establish diplomatic relations, members of Jordan's parliament are ...

Advancing techology forcing changes in U.S. Navy

WASHINGTON, DC The U.S. Navy and the world it operates in are a far cry from what they were four ...

Myanmar ambulance driver killed in crossfire

NAY PYI TAW, Myanmar - A volunteer ambulance driver has been killed and several others have been injured during a ...

Libyans, facing political and economic collapse, lament Western help

It's been eight years since the NATO-led military intervention in Libya. Many analysts consider the action a crucial step forward ...

4 Palestinians die in two separate incidents, Israel hit by 3 rockets

GAZA, Palestinian territories - Three Palestinians were killed by the Israeli army in the northern Gaza Strip, the Palestinian health ...

Profit-taking weighs on stocks in China, Hong Kong

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in China and Hong Kong took a breather on Tuesday, after the heady gains of a ...

Tourists from India, Saudi Arabia and UK flocking to Dubai

DUBAI, UAE - Dubai hosted more than eight million international overnight visitors in the first six months of this year, ...

Varadkar and Boris Johnson to meet in Dublin next month

DUBLIN, Ireland - Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke for an hour by phone on Monday ...

Wall Street joins in as stocks rally across world

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks advanced on Monday in a positive start to the week.Globally, stocks trended higher ...

System to reduce pollution, cut traffic congestion planned for China

BEIJING, China, The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $200 million loan to China.The funding is to support the ...

Chinese central bank adjusts interest rate-settings, stocks advance

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in China and Hong made solid gains on Monday.Support for Chinese stocks followed a decision on ...

