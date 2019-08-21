Wed, 21 Aug 2019

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information

International

Section
Pell case likely to end up in Australian High Court

MELBOURNE, Victoria, Australia - Victoria's Court of Appeal on Wednesday delivered one of the most significant judgments in Australian legal ...

Bus hijacking in Brazil ends, hijacker dead, hostages freed

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil - A hostage situation in Rio de Janeiro involving a bus and thirty seven hostages has ...

Situation in Persian Gulf described as troubling and complex

NEW YORK, New York - The UN Security Council has been briefed on the escalating hostilities in the Middle East. ...

Continuation of current situation in Yemen untenable, says UN envoy

ADEN, Yemen - A month ago, the United Nations top Yemen envoy told the Security Council the country was facing ...

Stealing personal identification data causing nightmares for victims

The headquarters of a large national bank had detected fraud on an account and sent word to an Atlanta branch ...

Jordan considered closing Israeli embassy, expelling ambassador

AMMAN, Jordan - While Israel is being courted by Arab countries to establish diplomatic relations, members of Jordan's parliament are ...

Business

Section
Asian stocks directionless, Nikkei 225 loses 59 points

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks in the Asian region were flat to weaker on Wednesday.In Japan, the Nikkei 225 ...

Chancellor may delay central bank governor appointment

LONDON, UK - A sure sign the UK government has gone into limbo are two measures now being considered, which ...

Stocks in U.S. sink, dollar too loses ground

NEW YORK, New York - The rally on Wall Street ran out of steam on Tuesday, with all the major ...

UK man cops five year ban from being director over marketing calls

LONDON, UK - A property renovation boss who caused his company to make more than 110,000 unsolicited marketing calls has ...

Profit-taking weighs on stocks in China, Hong Kong

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in China and Hong Kong took a breather on Tuesday, after the heady gains of a ...

Tourists from India, Saudi Arabia and UK flocking to Dubai

DUBAI, UAE - Dubai hosted more than eight million international overnight visitors in the first six months of this year, ...

Movie Review

The Meg
Meg