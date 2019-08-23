Fri, 23 Aug 2019

International

Disaster risk reduction a must for nations in Asia Pacific, says ESCAP

Changing patterns and worsening impacts of natural disasters in Asia and the Pacific, coupled with environmental degradation and climate change, ...

U.S. law enforcement nail man who pretended to be federal agent

CINCINNATI, Ohio - When Shane Ryan Hammond burst into an Ohio home in 2017 to apprehend a suspected bail jumper, ...

Afghanistan War claims lives of two more U.S. troops

KABUL, Afghanistan - Two U.S. soldiers have been killed in action in Afghanistan.Their deaths, confirmed by a statement from NATO, ...

Filipino students need to know about Holocaust, says Israel

PASIG CITY, Philippines - Israeli has formally requested the story of the Holocaust be added to the education curriculum in ...

Cardinal George Pell case far from over

MELBOURNE, Australia - While Cardinal George Pell's appeal has been denied, the case that has divided Australia is far from ...

Countries failing to honour funding pledges causing chaos in Yemen

SANA'A, Yemen - The United Nations is being forced to shut down a number of humanitarian programmes in Yemen. The ...

Business

End of week rally for shares in Asia

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia rose across the board on Friday, setting European shares alight as well.In Japan the ...

Little movement in U.S. stocks, pound jumps

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks had an unremarkable day on Thursday. Solid data on the employment front provided ...

More Irish people returning home to live, than leaving the country

DUBLIN, Ireland - 'Returning to Ireland', a new online information portal for Irish emigrants seeking to move back to Ireland ...

Little movement in Asian stocks

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks were little moved in Asian trading on Thursday.The Nikkei 225 rose 9.44 points or 0.05% to ...

New European HQ for ActiveCampaign to be in Dublin

DUBLIN, Ireland - A Chicago-headquartered email marketing, sales & marketing automation, and CRM software company is to open an office ...

U.S. stocks gain, Dow jumps 241 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rose strongly on Wednesday as retailers reported positive earnings and the minutes of ...

