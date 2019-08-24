Sat, 24 Aug 2019

African children forced from school by conflict

A surge in "deliberate" attacks against students, teachers and schools in West and Central Africa has led to a tripling ...

After 34 years, Rotary and partners to nail global polio-eradication

BRAZZAVILLE, Republic of Congo - What started out as an extraordinary ambition for a global service group 34 years ago, ...

Disaster risk reduction a must for nations in Asia Pacific, says ESCAP

Changing patterns and worsening impacts of natural disasters in Asia and the Pacific, coupled with environmental degradation and climate change, ...

U.S. law enforcement nail man who pretended to be federal agent

CINCINNATI, Ohio - When Shane Ryan Hammond burst into an Ohio home in 2017 to apprehend a suspected bail jumper, ...

Afghanistan War claims lives of two more U.S. troops

KABUL, Afghanistan - Two U.S. soldiers have been killed in action in Afghanistan.Their deaths, confirmed by a statement from NATO, ...

Filipino students need to know about Holocaust, says Israel

PASIG CITY, Philippines - Israeli has formally requested the story of the Holocaust be added to the education curriculum in ...

Tech stocks shatter, Nasdaq drops 3%, as Trump Trade War escalates

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks got smashed on Friday after President Donald Trump engaged in a tirade against ...

Multi-billionaire David Koch survived 27 years after death sentence

NEW YORK, New York - One of the richest men in the world died on Friday.Multi-billionaire David Koch, who with ...

Irish government urges businesses to prepare for Brexit

DUBLIN, Ireland - With 10 weeks to go to the Brexit deadline on 31 October, the Irish government is urging ...

End of week rally for shares in Asia

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia rose across the board on Friday, setting European shares alight as well.In Japan the ...

Little movement in U.S. stocks, pound jumps

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks had an unremarkable day on Thursday. Solid data on the employment front provided ...

More Irish people returning home to live, than leaving the country

DUBLIN, Ireland - 'Returning to Ireland', a new online information portal for Irish emigrants seeking to move back to Ireland ...

