TEHRAN (Tasnim) - US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe displayed their differences over the seriousness of North Korea's series of short-range missile launches on Sunday, while maintaining that they would remain in synch on the issue.

Trump, who prizes his relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, said the launches did not violate an agreement and were in line with what others were doing.

Abe said the launches violated UN resolutions, Reuters reported.

Launches of short-range ballistic missiles on Saturday were the seventh by North Korea since Trump and Kim met at the inter-Korean border in June.

The launches have complicated attempts to restart talks between US and North Korean negotiators over the future of Pyongyang's nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programmes.