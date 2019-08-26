Mon, 26 Aug 2019

International

G7 to have emergency session on fires in Amazon

BRASILIA, Brazil - Under increasing international pressure to contain the record numbers of fires in the Amazon, Brazilian President Jair ...

African children forced from school by conflict

A surge in "deliberate" attacks against students, teachers and schools in West and Central Africa has led to a tripling ...

After 34 years, Rotary and partners to nail global polio-eradication

BRAZZAVILLE, Republic of Congo - What started out as an extraordinary ambition for a global service group 34 years ago, ...

Disaster risk reduction a must for nations in Asia Pacific, says ESCAP

Changing patterns and worsening impacts of natural disasters in Asia and the Pacific, coupled with environmental degradation and climate change, ...

U.S. law enforcement nail man who pretended to be federal agent

CINCINNATI, Ohio - When Shane Ryan Hammond burst into an Ohio home in 2017 to apprehend a suspected bail jumper, ...

Rins pips Marquez on line for British MotoGP victory

London - Alex Rins won the British MotoGP in dramatic fashion catching world champion Marc Marquez to the finish line ...

Business

Some Chinese-imposed tariffs on U.S. goods to start 1 September

BEIJING, China - Behind the sharp sell-off on Wall Street on Friday was the announcement earlier by China that it ...

U.S. Justice Department approves sale of Fox regional sports networks

WASHINGTON, DC - Sinclair Broadcasting's takeover of various assets sold by Rupert Murdoch's parent company to Disney, has been given ...

Ireland to introduce stricter standards for marketing mobile phones

DUBLIN, Ireland - New guidelines relating to the advertising of mobile phone and broadband services by the Advertising Standards Authority ...

Tech stocks shatter, Nasdaq drops 3%, as Trump Trade War escalates

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks got smashed on Friday after President Donald Trump engaged in a tirade against ...

Multi-billionaire David Koch survived 27 years after death sentence

NEW YORK, New York - One of the richest men in the world died on Friday.Multi-billionaire David Koch, who with ...

Irish government urges businesses to prepare for Brexit

DUBLIN, Ireland - With 10 weeks to go to the Brexit deadline on 31 October, the Irish government is urging ...

Movie Review

Funny Games (1997) [Blu-Ray]
Funny Games (1997)