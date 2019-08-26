Mon, 26 Aug 2019

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information

International

Section
Hezbollah leader slams Israel after alleged drone attack in Lebanon

BEIRUT, Lebanon - Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah has slammed the invasion of Lebanese airspace by two Israeli drones which ...

Deep concerns about human rights in South Sudan

JUBA, South Sudan - There UN body responsible for overseeing human rights in South Sudan says it is "deeply concerned" ...

7 dead after plane and helicopter collide on Spanish island

MALLORCA, Spain - A mid-air collision between a helicopter and a small plane on a tourist resort island in Spain ...

G7 to have emergency session on fires in Amazon

BRASILIA, Brazil - Under increasing international pressure to contain the record numbers of fires in the Amazon, Brazilian President Jair ...

African children forced from school by conflict

A surge in "deliberate" attacks against students, teachers and schools in West and Central Africa has led to a tripling ...

After 34 years, Rotary and partners to nail global polio-eradication

BRAZZAVILLE, Republic of Congo - What started out as an extraordinary ambition for a global service group 34 years ago, ...

Business

Section
Currencies react to trade frictions, Asian stocks fall sharply

BEIJING, China - The Chinese currency, the yuan, fell sharply on Monday after Friday's savage reaction to U.S. President Donald ...

Its been a long flight, BA notches up 100 years

LONDON, UK -Sunday marked the 100th birthday of British Airways. "We have had a fabulous year so far marking our ...

Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Abe discuss trade at G7

BIARRITZ, France - U.S. President Donald Trump says he and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe have agreed on the principles ...

Some Chinese-imposed tariffs on U.S. goods to start 1 September

BEIJING, China - Behind the sharp sell-off on Wall Street on Friday was the announcement earlier by China that it ...

U.S. Justice Department approves sale of Fox regional sports networks

WASHINGTON, DC - Sinclair Broadcasting's takeover of various assets sold by Rupert Murdoch's parent company to Disney, has been given ...

Ireland to introduce stricter standards for marketing mobile phones

DUBLIN, Ireland - New guidelines relating to the advertising of mobile phone and broadband services by the Advertising Standards Authority ...

Movie Review

Mudbound