Tue, 27 Aug 2019

Hezbollah leader slams Israel after alleged drone attack in Lebanon

BEIRUT, Lebanon - Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah has slammed the invasion of Lebanese airspace by two Israeli drones which ...

Deep concerns about human rights in South Sudan

JUBA, South Sudan - There UN body responsible for overseeing human rights in South Sudan says it is "deeply concerned" ...

7 dead after plane and helicopter collide on Spanish island

MALLORCA, Spain - A mid-air collision between a helicopter and a small plane on a tourist resort island in Spain ...

G7 to have emergency session on fires in Amazon

BRASILIA, Brazil - Under increasing international pressure to contain the record numbers of fires in the Amazon, Brazilian President Jair ...

African children forced from school by conflict

A surge in "deliberate" attacks against students, teachers and schools in West and Central Africa has led to a tripling ...

Why aid groups want Rohingya refugees to vote

In July, thousands of refugees in Bangladesh's crowded Rohingya camps did something they were barred from doing back home in ...

Currencies react to trade frictions, Asian stocks fall sharply

BEIJING, China - The Chinese currency, the yuan, fell sharply on Monday after Friday's savage reaction to U.S. President Donald ...

Its been a long flight, BA notches up 100 years

LONDON, UK -Sunday marked the 100th birthday of British Airways. "We have had a fabulous year so far marking our ...

Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Abe discuss trade at G7

BIARRITZ, France - U.S. President Donald Trump says he and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe have agreed on the principles ...

Some Chinese-imposed tariffs on U.S. goods to start 1 September

BEIJING, China - Behind the sharp sell-off on Wall Street on Friday was the announcement earlier by China that it ...

U.S. Justice Department approves sale of Fox regional sports networks

WASHINGTON, DC - Sinclair Broadcasting's takeover of various assets sold by Rupert Murdoch's parent company to Disney, has been given ...

Ireland to introduce stricter standards for marketing mobile phones

DUBLIN, Ireland - New guidelines relating to the advertising of mobile phone and broadband services by the Advertising Standards Authority ...

