Tue, 27 Aug 2019

International

Aiming a laser at an aircraft can be very dangerous, says FBI

TAMPA, Florida - Laser pointers can light your path or entertain your cat, but pointing a laser at an aircraft ...

Sri Lankan religious groups concerned about security

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka - The constitution in Sri Lanka says every person is "entitled to freedom of thought, conscience, and ...

Hezbollah leader slams Israel after alleged drone attack in Lebanon

BEIRUT, Lebanon - Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah has slammed the invasion of Lebanese airspace by two Israeli drones which ...

Deep concerns about human rights in South Sudan

JUBA, South Sudan - There UN body responsible for overseeing human rights in South Sudan says it is "deeply concerned" ...

7 dead after plane and helicopter collide on Spanish island

MALLORCA, Spain - A mid-air collision between a helicopter and a small plane on a tourist resort island in Spain ...

G7 to have emergency session on fires in Amazon

BRASILIA, Brazil - Under increasing international pressure to contain the record numbers of fires in the Amazon, Brazilian President Jair ...

Business

Hindus in India hit out at McDonald's over halal meat

DELHI, India - Right-wing Hindus are calling for a boycott of McDonald's stores in India after the fast-food chain confirmed ...

Maldives gets tick from Asian Development Bank

MALE, Maldives - Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Takehiko Nakao has met with Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, Speaker of ...

Stocks in Asia trend higher

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks were stronger in Asia on Tuesday after overnight advances on Wall Street.The Nikkei 225 in Japan ...

Brexit to impact Irish people buying British goods online

DUBLIN, Ireland - The Minister for European Affairs Helen McEntee visited the An Post Mail Centre in Portlaoise on Monday, ...

Investors push Wall Street sharply higher Monday

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rose sharply on Monday, in a surprise about-face compared to Friday's panic-selling which ...

Currencies react to trade frictions, Asian stocks fall sharply

BEIJING, China - The Chinese currency, the yuan, fell sharply on Monday after Friday's savage reaction to U.S. President Donald ...

