Wed, 28 Aug 2019

News RELEASES

International

Section
Israel still jailing conscientious objectors

TEL AVIV, Israel - Two teenagers in Israel have been jailed for refusing to serve in the israeli army.Maya Brand-Feigenbaum, ...

Aiming a laser at an aircraft can be very dangerous, says FBI

TAMPA, Florida - Laser pointers can light your path or entertain your cat, but pointing a laser at an aircraft ...

Sri Lankan religious groups concerned about security

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka - The constitution in Sri Lanka says every person is "entitled to freedom of thought, conscience, and ...

Hezbollah leader slams Israel after alleged drone attack in Lebanon

BEIRUT, Lebanon - Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah has slammed the invasion of Lebanese airspace by two Israeli drones which ...

Deep concerns about human rights in South Sudan

JUBA, South Sudan - There UN body responsible for overseeing human rights in South Sudan says it is "deeply concerned" ...

7 dead after plane and helicopter collide on Spanish island

MALLORCA, Spain - A mid-air collision between a helicopter and a small plane on a tourist resort island in Spain ...

Business

Section
Hindus in India hit out at McDonald's over halal meat

DELHI, India - Right-wing Hindus are calling for a boycott of McDonald's stores in India after the fast-food chain confirmed ...

Maldives gets tick from Asian Development Bank

MALE, Maldives - Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Takehiko Nakao has met with Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, Speaker of ...

Stocks in Asia trend higher

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks were stronger in Asia on Tuesday after overnight advances on Wall Street.The Nikkei 225 in Japan ...

Brexit to impact Irish people buying British goods online

DUBLIN, Ireland - The Minister for European Affairs Helen McEntee visited the An Post Mail Centre in Portlaoise on Monday, ...

Investors push Wall Street sharply higher Monday

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rose sharply on Monday, in a surprise about-face compared to Friday's panic-selling which ...

Currencies react to trade frictions, Asian stocks fall sharply

BEIJING, China - The Chinese currency, the yuan, fell sharply on Monday after Friday's savage reaction to U.S. President Donald ...

