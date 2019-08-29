Thu, 29 Aug 2019

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information

International

Section
Epstein accusers tell their story to New York court

NEW YORK, New York - The criminal trial against Jeffrey Epstein may have come to an abrupt end due to ...

Rover readying for trip to explore for life on Mars

The Rosalind Franklin rover, which is the result of cutting edge work from UK, European and Canadian scientists and engineers ...

Israel still jailing conscientious objectors

TEL AVIV, Israel - Two teenagers in Israel have been jailed for refusing to serve in the israeli army.Maya Brand-Feigenbaum, ...

Aiming a laser at an aircraft can be very dangerous, says FBI

TAMPA, Florida - Laser pointers can light your path or entertain your cat, but pointing a laser at an aircraft ...

Sri Lankan religious groups concerned about security

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka - The constitution in Sri Lanka says every person is "entitled to freedom of thought, conscience, and ...

Hezbollah leader slams Israel after alleged drone attack in Lebanon

BEIRUT, Lebanon - Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah has slammed the invasion of Lebanese airspace by two Israeli drones which ...

Business

Section
Some gains in Asian markets, Chinese shares drift

SYDNEY, Australia - Asian bourses were mixed on Wednesday, with stocks in Japan and Australia making headway, while Chinese share ...

Ireland open to discussion on backstop but skeptical about a solution

PRAGUE - The UK's plan for the "backstop" in its European Union Withdrawal Agreement do not address what's needed, and ...

Massive crowds overwhelm Costco opening day in China

Last week, President Donald Trump tweeted an order to American corporations: "Immediately start looking for an alternative to China, including ...

U.S. stocks fall, Dow drops 120 points

NEW YORK, New York - Wall Street closed lower on Tuesday, with little news about to drive the market in ...

Hindus in India hit out at McDonald's over halal meat

DELHI, India - Right-wing Hindus are calling for a boycott of McDonald's stores in India after the fast-food chain confirmed ...

Maldives gets tick from Asian Development Bank

MALE, Maldives - Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Takehiko Nakao has met with Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, Speaker of ...

Movie Review

Kong: Skull Island