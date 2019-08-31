Sat, 31 Aug 2019

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information

International

Section
Trump says U.S. planning to reduce troop numbers in Afghanistan

President Donald Trump on Thursday outlined plans for a drawdown of U.S. troops in Afghanistan, and said in a radio ...

North Korea's Nuclear-Capable Missile Threat Real But Not Imminent

The threat of North Korea launching a nuclear-capable missile from a submarine is real but not imminent, experts said, after ...

Hurricane Dorian a major threat to Atlantic Coast

MIAMI, Florida - A state of emergency has been declared across the state of Florida, pending the arrival of Hurricane ...

Venezuelan refugees and migrants at crisis point

CARACAS, Venezuela - There is "no end in sight" to the massive movement of Venezuelan migrants and refugees, now at ...

Bribery landed Dallas councillor and CEO in jail

DALLAS, Texas - Several years ago, the school transportation provider in Dallas added stop-arm cameras to their school buses to ...

Europe slips in battle against measles

While the world is almost entirely rid of polio, thanks to Rotary International and its band of supporters, which includes ...

Business

Section
Virgin's Australian airline has been losing money for the last 7 years

SYDNEY, Australia - Virgin Australia, the No. 2 carrier in Australia is to slash its workforce after reporting its seventh ...

Jacobs to lift workforce in Dublin, Cork and Belfast to 1,300

CO CORK, Ireland - Jacobs have announced 200 new jobs for Ireland over the coming two years.The company has unveiled ...

Stocks mostly gain in uneventful day in Asia

SYDNEY, Australia - The U.S. dollar continued strengthening in Asia on Friday. The Australian and New Zealand dollars in particular ...

How Boris Johnson is planning to thwart the rebel alliance

Suspending the "mother of parliaments" is just the start. Britain's prime minister, Boris Johnson, who on Wednesday announced a five-week ...

Costello says Australia hurting from breakdown in U.S.-China relations

MELBOURNE, Australia - Former Australian treasurer Peter Costello, who now heads the country's giant Future Fund, is wary of U.S.-China ...

Global equities climb, as does U.S. dollar

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were shining on Thursday, with major advances across all indices.The U.S. dollar too ...

Movie Review

A Raisin in the Sun [Blu-Ray]
Raisin in the Sun