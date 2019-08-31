Sat, 31 Aug 2019

International

Man who falsely accused priests of abuse got $5 million payout

With the Catholic Church under legal assault by prosecutors in 14 U.S. states, the case of a former Philadelphia altar ...

Crisis in Yemen becoming catastrophic

ADEN, Yemen - The situation in Yemen is "very fragile", the top United Nations humanitarian official there has warned, noting ...

Trump says U.S. planning to reduce troop numbers in Afghanistan

President Donald Trump on Thursday outlined plans for a drawdown of U.S. troops in Afghanistan, and said in a radio ...

North Korea's Nuclear-Capable Missile Threat Real But Not Imminent

The threat of North Korea launching a nuclear-capable missile from a submarine is real but not imminent, experts said, after ...

Hurricane Dorian a major threat to Atlantic Coast

MIAMI, Florida - A state of emergency has been declared across the state of Florida, pending the arrival of Hurricane ...

Venezuelan refugees and migrants at crisis point

CARACAS, Venezuela - There is "no end in sight" to the massive movement of Venezuelan migrants and refugees, now at ...

Business

Wall Street little changed, dollar punctures EU currency

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were little changed on Friday with investors unwilling to step up buying or ...

Virgin's Australian airline has been losing money for the last 7 years

SYDNEY, Australia - Virgin Australia, the No. 2 carrier in Australia is to slash its workforce after reporting its seventh ...

Jacobs to lift workforce in Dublin, Cork and Belfast to 1,300

CO CORK, Ireland - Jacobs have announced 200 new jobs for Ireland over the coming two years.The company has unveiled ...

Stocks mostly gain in uneventful day in Asia

SYDNEY, Australia - The U.S. dollar continued strengthening in Asia on Friday. The Australian and New Zealand dollars in particular ...

How Boris Johnson is planning to thwart the rebel alliance

Suspending the "mother of parliaments" is just the start. Britain's prime minister, Boris Johnson, who on Wednesday announced a five-week ...

Costello says Australia hurting from breakdown in U.S.-China relations

MELBOURNE, Australia - Former Australian treasurer Peter Costello, who now heads the country's giant Future Fund, is wary of U.S.-China ...

Movie Review

Some Like It Hot [Blu-Ray]