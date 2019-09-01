Pyongyang [North Korea], Aug 31 (ANI): North Korea's First Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Choe Son Hui on Saturday said that the US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo's remarks on Pyongyang's "rogue behaviour" may affect the future dialogue between the two countries.

"Pompeo has gone so far in his language and it made the opening of the expected DPRK-US working-level negotiations more difficult...Our expectations of dialogue with the US are gradually disappearing and we are being pushed to re-examine all the measures we have taken so far," Sputnik quoted Choe as stating in an article published in North Korean state media.

This statement came after Pompeo listed North Korea as a challenge which the United States faced while highlighting the reclusive state's "rogue behaviour".

Little progress has been made between the two countries after the last summit between US President Donald Trump and the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un ended abruptly in Vietnam earlier this year. (ANI)