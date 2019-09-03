Tue, 03 Sep 2019

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information

International

Section
U.S. president chooses Trump golf club as situation room for hurricane

STERLING, Virginia - While the east coast of the United States was waiting to be battered by Hurricane Dorian on ...

Gunman who killed six people and wounded 22 in West Texas named

ODESSA, Texas - The man who gunned down nearly thirty people, killing 6 of them on Saturday, was a 36-year ...

Two more women jockeys die on Australian race tracks

MELBOURNE, Victoria, Australia - Nine out of the last ten jockeys to have died in racetrack incidents in Australia have ...

Muted US Criticism of N Korea's Missile Tests is encouraging Pyongyang

WASHINGTON - Muted U.S. criticism of North Korea's missile tests is encouraging Pyongyang to escalate its weapons program, undermining Washington's ...

'Patsy' for Robert Kennedy assassination survives stabbing

SAN DIEGO, California - Sirhan Sirhan, the man alleged to have assassinated Robert Kennedy at the Ambassador Hotel in Los ...

Second shooting rampage to hit Texas this month

ODESSA, Texas - Seven people are dead following a mass shooting on Saturday between the cities of Odessa and Midland, ...

Business

Section
Shares in Europe rise, Wall St closed for Labor Day weekend

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stock markets were closed on Monday for the long Labor Day Weekend. The U.S. ...

Asia being impacted by U.S.-China trade hostilities

SINGAPORE - The U.S.-China trade war and the broadening application of tariffs by both countries on the other, is having ...

Asian markets quiet, dollar gains ground

SYDNEY, Australia - The U.S. dollar was soaring again in Asia on Monday. Stocks were mixed with losses being incurred ...

Trump says 13% of companies are leaving China

BEIJING, China - Factory orders in China have declined for the fourth consecutive month. The Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) dipped ...

Turkish treasury to raise $5.2 billion from domestic markets

ANKARA, Turkey - The Turkish Treasury will repay a debt of 57.7 billion Turkish liras ($9.88 billion) in September-November, the ...

Irish government calls for submissions on airports in regional areas

DUBLIN, Ireland - Ireland on Friday published an Issues Paper for Consultation on the development of the country's next Regional ...

Movie Review

Morocco [Blu-Ray]