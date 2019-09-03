Tue, 03 Sep 2019

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information

International

Section
Dozens missing after boat disaster in California

SANTA CRUZ, California - Rescuers are frantically searching for around 9 people, missing after a fire destroyed their boat near ...

Guterres praises courage of Congolese people and UN peacekeepers

BINI, Democratic Republic of Congo - The courage of the citizens of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC)and the ...

U.S. president chooses Trump golf club as situation room for hurricane

STERLING, Virginia - While the east coast of the United States was waiting to be battered by Hurricane Dorian on ...

Gunman who killed six people and wounded 22 in West Texas named

ODESSA, Texas - The man who gunned down nearly thirty people, killing 6 of them on Saturday, was a 36-year ...

Two more women jockeys die on Australian race tracks

MELBOURNE, Victoria, Australia - Nine out of the last ten jockeys to have died in racetrack incidents in Australia have ...

'Patsy' for Robert Kennedy assassination survives stabbing

SAN DIEGO, California - Sirhan Sirhan, the man alleged to have assassinated Robert Kennedy at the Ambassador Hotel in Los ...

Business

Section
Sterling slides, Asian stock markets flat

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Markets in Asia on Tuesday saw major action in currencies. The British pound plunged below the ...

Reserve Bank of Australia keeps interest rates on hold at 1.0%

SYDENY, Australia - The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has kept the official interest rate at its historic low of ...

United Arab Emirates leader in call to action

DUBAI, UAE - The government in the United Arab Emirates has spoken out against the rapid pace of real estate ...

Shares in Europe rise, Wall St closed for Labor Day weekend

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stock markets were closed on Monday for the long Labor Day Weekend. The U.S. ...

Asia being impacted by U.S.-China trade hostilities

SINGAPORE - The U.S.-China trade war and the broadening application of tariffs by both countries on the other, is having ...

Asian markets quiet, dollar gains ground

SYDNEY, Australia - The U.S. dollar was soaring again in Asia on Monday. Stocks were mixed with losses being incurred ...

Movie Review

Annihilation [Blu-Ray]