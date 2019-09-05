Thu, 05 Sep 2019

International

Grand Bahama battered by Dorian, fatalities reported

NASSAU, Bahamas - Hurricane Dorian relentlessly battered Grand Bahama Island on Tuesday, even as the powerful storm began to edge ...

Pence choice of accommodation on visit to Ireland draws fire

DOONBEG, Ireland - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence's decision to stay at Trump International Golf Links in Doonbeg, Co Clare, ...

Dozens missing after boat disaster in California

SANTA CRUZ, California - Rescuers are frantically searching for around 9 people, missing after a fire destroyed their boat near ...

Guterres praises courage of Congolese people and UN peacekeepers

BINI, Democratic Republic of Congo - The courage of the citizens of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC)and the ...

U.S. president chooses Trump golf club as situation room for hurricane

STERLING, Virginia - While the east coast of the United States was waiting to be battered by Hurricane Dorian on ...

Gunman who killed six people and wounded 22 in West Texas named

ODESSA, Texas - The man who gunned down nearly thirty people, killing 6 of them on Saturday, was a 36-year ...

Business

Hang Seng jumps nearly 1,000 points after Hong Kong protesters win

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Hong Kong soared on Wednesday after Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam indicated the extradition bill ...

What bond bubble? Economist says 'uncomfortable truth'

A price rally in the 10-year Treasury note pushed yields on Tuesday to around a fresh three-year low, while the ...

Wall Street resumes trading, indices all close lower

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks resumed trading on Tuesday after the holiday weekend.Prices turned south from the get-go ...

Asian Development Bank puts major focus on digital technologies

MANILA, Philippines - The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has established a High-level Advisory Group on Digital Technology for Development. The ...

Sterling slides, Asian stock markets flat

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Markets in Asia on Tuesday saw major action in currencies. The British pound plunged below the ...

Reserve Bank of Australia keeps interest rates on hold at 1.0%

SYDENY, Australia - The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has kept the official interest rate at its historic low of ...

