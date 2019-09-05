Thu, 05 Sep 2019

International

Unprecedented devastation after Dorian hit on Bahamas

NASSAU, Bahamas - Historically the worst disaster to have struck Bahamas in its history, the small island nation was still ...

Major victory for Hong Kong protesters as government backs down

HONG KONG, China - Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam in a significant backdown in the face of protests of ...

UK government insists expelled rebels to be de-selected

LONDON, UK - Prime minister Boris Johnson's decision to remove the whip from 21 MPs who voted against his government ...

UN Chief Appeals for Donors to Follow Through on Ebola Pledges

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres encouraged donors to honor the pledges they have made to combat Ebola as he visited ...

Grand Bahama battered by Dorian, fatalities reported

NASSAU, Bahamas - Hurricane Dorian relentlessly battered Grand Bahama Island on Tuesday, even as the powerful storm began to edge ...

Pence choice of accommodation on visit to Ireland draws fire

DOONBEG, Ireland - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence's decision to stay at Trump International Golf Links in Doonbeg, Co Clare, ...

Business

Dow Jones rises 237 points, pound and euro jump

NEW YORK, New York - Solid gains were made on Wall Street on Wednesday, following on from gains in Europe ...

Sustainable trade finance channels needed to spur world economy

SINGAPORE - A stubbornly high $1.5 trillion global trade finance gap is holding back efforts to deliver vital jobs and ...

Hang Seng jumps nearly 1,000 points after Hong Kong protesters win

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Hong Kong soared on Wednesday after Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam indicated the extradition bill ...

What bond bubble? Economist says 'uncomfortable truth'

A price rally in the 10-year Treasury note pushed yields on Tuesday to around a fresh three-year low, while the ...

Wall Street resumes trading, indices all close lower

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks resumed trading on Tuesday after the holiday weekend.Prices turned south from the get-go ...

Asian Development Bank puts major focus on digital technologies

MANILA, Philippines - The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has established a High-level Advisory Group on Digital Technology for Development. The ...

