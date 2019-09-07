Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
KABUL, Afghanistan - The Taliban has claimed responsibility for a car bombing in Kabul that has taken the lives of ...
WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper in a round-about way believes European countries should pay for President Trump's ...
SINGAPORE - Robert Mugabe who ruled the landlocked southern African nation of Zimbabwe for 37 years as prime minister and ...
WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. Donald Trump has again raised the spectre of using nuclear weapons in Afghanistan. On Thursday, commenting ...
BLANTYRE, Malawi - Malawi is struggling to end child trafficking, despite existing legislation intended to stop the problem. The Trafficking ...
Around one-in-three young people across 30 countries say they have been bullied online, while one-in-five report that they have skipped ...
WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. President Donald Trump says he is not concerned that China holds a huge stake $1.1 trillion ...
NEW YORK, New York - Stocks were somewhat directionless on Friday following jobs data which was mixed, and continued uncertainty ...
DUBLIN, Ireland - High level delegations from the seafood and agriculture sectors met with government officials for the 23rd meeting ...
SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks rose across the board in Asia on Friday, sounding a positive note to the end off ...
China has filed a lawsuit with the World Trade Organization after the U.S. on Sunday began to impose 15% tariffs ...
NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were on the move again Thursday, rallying further on strong economic data out ...