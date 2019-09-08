Sun, 08 Sep 2019

International

Section
Dorian weakens but generating hurricane force winds as it hits Canada

MIAMI, Florida - Hurricane Dorian is expected to weaken and become a post-tropical cyclone during the next 24 hours, the ...

Two teenage Palestinian boys shot dead on Gazan border

GAZA, Palestinian territories - Two teenage boys were killed, while another 46 people were shot with live ammunition by Israeli ...

Deadly bombings in Afghanistan claim sixteen lives, scores wounded

KABUL, Afghanistan - The Taliban has claimed responsibility for a car bombing in Kabul that has taken the lives of ...

European nations asked to fund Trump wall in Mexico

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper in a round-about way believes European countries should pay for President Trump's ...

Former president of Zimbabwe Robert Mugabe dies in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Robert Mugabe who ruled the landlocked southern African nation of Zimbabwe for 37 years as prime minister and ...

Trump says U.S. could win in Afghanistan by killing 10 million people

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. Donald Trump has again raised the spectre of using nuclear weapons in Afghanistan. On Thursday, commenting ...

Business

Section
Dubai master developer puts ban on holiday rentals

DUBAI, UAE - The largest property developer in Dubai has banned short-term lettings in the burgeoning Downtown Dubai area of ...

American iron and steel to get boost from New York law

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - A law introduced by New York requiring the state to use American products for infrastructure ...

U.S. president not worried if Chinese sell U.S. treasuries

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. President Donald Trump says he is not concerned that China holds a huge stake $1.1 trillion ...

End of week blues for U.S. stocks

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks were somewhat directionless on Friday following jobs data which was mixed, and continued uncertainty ...

Irish agri-food trade to continue moving despite Brexit disruption

DUBLIN, Ireland - High level delegations from the seafood and agriculture sectors met with government officials for the 23rd meeting ...

Stocks in Asia end week on positive note

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks rose across the board in Asia on Friday, sounding a positive note to the end off ...

