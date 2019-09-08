Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
MIAMI, Florida - Hurricane Dorian is expected to weaken and become a post-tropical cyclone during the next 24 hours, the ...
GAZA, Palestinian territories - Two teenage boys were killed, while another 46 people were shot with live ammunition by Israeli ...
KABUL, Afghanistan - The Taliban has claimed responsibility for a car bombing in Kabul that has taken the lives of ...
WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper in a round-about way believes European countries should pay for President Trump's ...
SINGAPORE - Robert Mugabe who ruled the landlocked southern African nation of Zimbabwe for 37 years as prime minister and ...
WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. Donald Trump has again raised the spectre of using nuclear weapons in Afghanistan. On Thursday, commenting ...
DUBAI, UAE - The largest property developer in Dubai has banned short-term lettings in the burgeoning Downtown Dubai area of ...
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - A law introduced by New York requiring the state to use American products for infrastructure ...
WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. President Donald Trump says he is not concerned that China holds a huge stake $1.1 trillion ...
NEW YORK, New York - Stocks were somewhat directionless on Friday following jobs data which was mixed, and continued uncertainty ...
DUBLIN, Ireland - High level delegations from the seafood and agriculture sectors met with government officials for the 23rd meeting ...
SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks rose across the board in Asia on Friday, sounding a positive note to the end off ...