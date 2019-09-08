Sun, 08 Sep 2019

International

Violence in Afghanistan to continue as Trump pulls out of talks

WASHINGTON, DC - After trumpeting a peace deal was in the works, President Donald Trump has pulled the pin on ...

Facebook faces states monopoly and anticompetitive conduct probe

NEW YORK, New York - Nine U.S. states are going forces to go out after Facebook for antitrust issues.The states ...

Dorian weakens but generating hurricane force winds as it hits Canada

MIAMI, Florida - Hurricane Dorian has weakened to become a post-tropical cyclone, the National Hurricane Centre says.Dorian is still however ...

Two teenage Palestinian boys shot dead on Gazan border

GAZA, Palestinian territories - Two teenage boys were killed, while another 46 people were shot with live ammunition by Israeli ...

Deadly bombings in Afghanistan claim sixteen lives, scores wounded

KABUL, Afghanistan - The Taliban has claimed responsibility for a car bombing in Kabul that has taken the lives of ...

European nations asked to fund Trump wall in Mexico

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper in a round-about way believes European countries should pay for President Trump's ...

Business

Tax evasion costing governments trillions

WASHINGTON, DC - The world is changing. The IMF is changing with it. The question, however, is not only how ...

Dubai master developer puts ban on holiday rentals

DUBAI, UAE - The largest property developer in Dubai has banned short-term lettings in the burgeoning Downtown Dubai area of ...

American iron and steel to get boost from New York law

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - A law introduced by New York requiring the state to use American products for infrastructure ...

U.S. president not worried if Chinese sell U.S. treasuries

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. President Donald Trump says he is not concerned that China holds a huge stake $1.1 trillion ...

End of week blues for U.S. stocks

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks were somewhat directionless on Friday following jobs data which was mixed, and continued uncertainty ...

Irish agri-food trade to continue moving despite Brexit disruption

DUBLIN, Ireland - High level delegations from the seafood and agriculture sectors met with government officials for the 23rd meeting ...

