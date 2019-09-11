Wed, 11 Sep 2019

Trump pushes national security advisor Bolton out

WASHINGTON, DC - The volatile White House is under siege again as firebrand National Security Advisor John Bolton has been ...

Netanyahu reveals existence of Iranian nuclear testing site

JERUSALEM, Israel - According to Israel, Iran until recently had a secret nuclear site in addition to others Israeli Prime ...

Demolition of Palestinian homes and forceful evictions increasing

GENEVA, Switzerland - The 42nd session of the Human Rights Council opened in Geneva on Monday and a range of ...

Child labour, forced marriages and modern day slavery increasing

GENEVA, Switzerland - Incidents of modern-day slavery are only likely to increase as a result of some of the biggest ...

No-deal will severely disrupt UK and Irish people, says Varadkar

DUBLIN, Ireland - Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson wrapped up their meeting in Dublin on Monday ...

School bus in collision with water tanker in Dubai

DUBAI, UAE - There was a miraculous escape for a school bus packed with students and a water tanker that ...

Little interest on Wall Street Wednesday

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were little changed on Wednesday with concern over the direction of the Chinese ...

Wholesale food distribution business misrepresented profits to IRS

CENTRAL ISLIP, New York - A Brentwood, New York, business owner has pleaded guilty to charges relating to tax evasion.The ...

Stocks flat, dollar strengthens in Asia

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia were steady on Tuesday with moves limited in either direction, a mirror image to ...

Agriculture Minister Michael Creed says beef dispute must be resolved

DUBLIN, Ireland - Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael Creed wants all parties in the beef dispute to ...

Little movement on U.S. Markets, stocks flat, pound jumps

NEW YORK, New York - Investors were cautious on Monday as geopolitical concerns gripped most markets.Confidence that the Brexit date ...

Strike action grounds British Airways planes

LONDON, UK - Flights to and from the UK have been thrown into turmoil, as a two-day strike being waged ...

Grease [Blu-Ray]