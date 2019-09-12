Thu, 12 Sep 2019

International

Section
U.S. victims have lost $10 billion in global scam

WASHINGTON, DC - The FBI and federal partners on Tuesday announced scores of arrests in the United States and overseas ...

Kids Imprisoned in Nigeria on Terror Charges Face Brutal Conditions

ENUGU, NIGERIA - The Nigerian military has detained thousands of children in harsh and degrading conditions for suspected involvement with ...

Trump pushes national security advisor Bolton out

WASHINGTON, DC - The volatile White House is under siege again as firebrand National Security Advisor John Bolton has been ...

Netanyahu reveals existence of Iranian nuclear testing site

JERUSALEM, Israel - According to Israel, Iran until recently had a secret nuclear site in addition to others Israeli Prime ...

Demolition of Palestinian homes and forceful evictions increasing

GENEVA, Switzerland - The 42nd session of the Human Rights Council opened in Geneva on Monday and a range of ...

Child labour, forced marriages and modern day slavery increasing

GENEVA, Switzerland - Incidents of modern-day slavery are only likely to increase as a result of some of the biggest ...

Business

Section
Trump wants Fed to slash rates, Wall Street jumps

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were higher on Wednesday, following on from gains in Europe and most parts ...

Israeli technology a boon to automakers

TEL AVIV, Israel - Technology entrepreneurs delight in disrupting established industries, from textiles to healthcare to agriculture.Changes in automotive manufacturing ...

Chinese shares slip, Japan and Australia edge higher

SYDNEY, Australia - It was a mixed bag for stocks on Wednesday in Asia.Australian and Japanese markets made appreciable gains, ...

IEIC takes on Ford, Henrico Virginia and DE-CIX

Ford Motor Company, Henrico Virginia and DE-CIX have joined the Ecosystem Innovation Committee (IEIC) as founding members. Ford has earned ...

Little interest on Wall Street Tuesday

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were little changed on Tuesday with concern over the direction of the Chinese ...

Wholesale food distribution business misrepresented profits to IRS

CENTRAL ISLIP, New York - A Brentwood, New York, business owner has pleaded guilty to charges relating to tax evasion.The ...

