Fri, 13 Sep 2019

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information

International

Section
Japan May Have to Dump Fukushima Water into Ocean

Tens of thousands of tons of contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear plant might have to be released into the ...

Great Abaco and Grand Bahama the focus of rescue operations in Bahamas

NASSAU, Bahamas - With 700 islands spread over 180,000 square miles of bright blue ocean, it's difficult to imagine the ...

Bolton was an obstacle to Trump's 2020 re-election plans

WASHINGTON, DC - Everyone who works in the Trump White House eventually outstays their welcome and John Bolton was no ...

U.S. victims have lost $10 billion in global scam

WASHINGTON, DC - The FBI and federal partners on Tuesday announced scores of arrests in the United States and overseas ...

Kids Imprisoned in Nigeria on Terror Charges Face Brutal Conditions

ENUGU, NIGERIA - The Nigerian military has detained thousands of children in harsh and degrading conditions for suspected involvement with ...

Trump pushes national security advisor Bolton out

WASHINGTON, DC - The volatile White House is under siege again as firebrand National Security Advisor John Bolton has been ...

Business

Section
Shaving of interest rates in Europe buoys U.S. stocks

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks made modest gains on Thursday, following a strong performance on European bourses.The ECB ...

Associated British Foods eye new operation in Kilkenny

KILKENNY, Ireland - A new Technology Centre is to be built in Kilkenny, opening up new job opportunities over the ...

Hong Kong makes bid to merge with London Stock Exchange

HONG KONG - The Hong Kong Stock Exchange wants to take over the London Stock Exchange, and has made a ...

Appreciable gains on Asian markets Thursday

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks were higher in Asia on Thursday, following on from gains on Wall Street and European markets ...

Tributes flow for oilman, philanthropist T. Boone Pickens

DALLAS, Texas - Controversial corporate raider and philanthropist, oil tycoon T. Boone Pickens is dead at the age of 91. ...

Trump wants Fed to slash rates, Wall Street jumps

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were higher on Wednesday, following on from gains in Europe and most parts ...

Movie Review

Logan [Blu-Ray]