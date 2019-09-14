Sat, 14 Sep 2019

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information

International

Section
Major attack on oil infrastructure plants in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia - Two of the largest Saudi Aramco oil facilities have been set on fire by drones.One drone ...

UN critical of Israeli prime minister's annexation proposal

Israel's intention to annex the Jordan Valley is illegal and threatens chances for a meaningful two-State solution with the Palestinians, ...

Boat capsizes in Indian provinces lead to high number of deaths

NEW DELHI, India - At least 30 people died in several boat capsizing incidents during religious rituals across India early ...

Deregulation to be major issue in 2020 U.S. election

All 10 Democratic candidates in the Houston debate on Thursday night spoke about investing public money taxpayer dollars in education, ...

Young girl with artificial legs hits catwalk at New York Fashion Week

WASHINGTON, DC - A young girl just proved that disability cannot stop anyone from achieving their dreams as the nine-year-old ...

Japan May Have to Dump Fukushima Water into Ocean

Tens of thousands of tons of contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear plant might have to be released into the ...

Business

Section
Dow Jones inches ahead in otherwise flat market Friday

NEW YORK, New York - Strong U.S. retail sales and data showing a rise in U.S. consumer sentiment encouraged investors ...

Sale of Ohio pipeline to NEXUS to come with FTC conditions

Joint venture NEXUS Gas Transmission, LLC, and its member companies, DTE Energy Company and Enbridge Inc., will settle Federal Trade ...

Stocks in Asia hit six-week high

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia hit a 6 week high on Friday on news overnight that the ECB ...

NFL and Facebook combine to take football global

NEW YORK, New York - The National Football League and Facebook have announced a multi-year partnership extension which will see ...

State government approach to coal-mining gets support from Lithgow

LITHGOW, Central West, NSW, Australia - Lithgow leaders have strongly backed the New South Wales government over its commitment to ...

Shaving of interest rates in Europe buoys U.S. stocks

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks made modest gains on Thursday, following a strong performance on European bourses.The ECB ...

Movie Review

Loving