New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation led by party general secretary Muralidhar Rao will visit South Korea on October 12.

The 5-member delegation also includes Vijay Sonkar Shastri, Anirban Ganguly, Ashwini Johar and Umesh Jadhav.

The BJP delegation is visiting South Korea on the invitation of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea (DPK).

The delegation will meet government representatives and leaders of DPK. They will also engage in interactions with local intellectuals and the Indian community.

According to sources, the visit is taking place as South Korea is one of India's important allies. The two countries have established relationships in several areas including technology and knowledge transfer.

It is understood that these visits are taking place as Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to build close ties with other nations.

A senior party leader stated that the tours are being conducted as part of an exchange programme to enable Indian leaders to understand the political system of that country and vice-versa.

The delegation will return on October 20. (ANI)