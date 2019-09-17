Tue, 17 Sep 2019

OIC summit condemns Israeli settlements 'colonial' policies

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia - The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has called on the international community, especially the UN, to ...

US Imposes Sanctions on North Korean Hacking Groups

WASHINGTON, DC - The U.S. Treasury on Friday announced sanctions on three North Korean hacking groups it said were involved ...

UN-Secretary-General in Bahamas: "I've never seen anything like this"

GRAND BAHAMA, The Bahamas - The UN chief saw for himself the deadly power of Hurricane Dorian on the shattered ...

Hamza bin Laden was killed in Afghanistan/Pakistan region

WASHINGTON, DC - The White House has confirmed the death of Hamza bin Laden, the son of Osama bin Laden.Despite ...

12 million children will never see the inside of a school

New data published by the United Nations cultural agency on Friday, reveals that without taking urgent measures, around 12 million ...

Major attack on oil infrastructure plants in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia - Two of the largest Saudi Aramco oil facilities have been set on fire by drones.A total ...

Bankruptcy court to oversee restructure of Purdue Pharma

STAMFORD, Connecticut - Purdue Pharma has announced it has reached an agreement in principle on a framework for settling the ...

Nikkei 225 moves higher, Asian markets elsewhere flat

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Japan rose on Monday, while in China and Australia the equity markets were flat.Oil prices ...

Human rights concerns over plans for no-deal Brexit

LONDON, UK - The UK government has been forced by Parliament to make public its contingency plans in the event ...

Bob Iger quits Apple as streaming services go head-to-head

CUPERTINO, California - Walt Disney Co Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger has quit the Apple board as the two companies, ...

Dow Jones inches ahead in otherwise flat market Friday

NEW YORK, New York - Strong U.S. retail sales and data showing a rise in U.S. consumer sentiment encouraged investors ...

Sale of Ohio pipeline to NEXUS to come with FTC conditions

Joint venture NEXUS Gas Transmission, LLC, and its member companies, DTE Energy Company and Enbridge Inc., will settle Federal Trade ...

