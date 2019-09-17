Tue, 17 Sep 2019

U.S. says Iran to blame for disrupting global oil supply

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has blamed Iran for Saturday's attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil infrastructure ...

Some US Lawmakers Consider Designating White Supremacists as Terrorist

In June, Canada labeled the white supremacist group Blood & Honor and its armed branch, Combat 18, as terrorist organizations. ...

Kremlin calls for de-escalation of tensions in Gulf

MOSCOW, Russia - A spokesman for the Kremlin has cautioned the international community against jumping to conclusions on who may ...

OIC summit condemns Israeli settlements 'colonial' policies

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia - The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has called on the international community, especially the UN, to ...

US Imposes Sanctions on North Korean Hacking Groups

WASHINGTON, DC - The U.S. Treasury on Friday announced sanctions on three North Korean hacking groups it said were involved ...

UN-Secretary-General in Bahamas: "I've never seen anything like this"

GRAND BAHAMA, The Bahamas - The UN chief saw for himself the deadly power of Hurricane Dorian on the shattered ...

Chinese shares sink, euro drops to 1.0990

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Japan and Australian rose on Tuesday, however in China they sank.The euro was under pressure, ...

DMS to boost Irish workforce to two hundred

CO TIPPERARY, Ireland - DMS Governance, a global governance, risk and compliance company is to substantially boost its presence in ...

US Farmers Hope for US-China Trade Deal as Pork, Soybean Tariffs Ease

ELKHART, IND. - Thomas Titus handles all the challenges of running his sprawling Elkhart, Illinois, farm, but lately, he isn't ...

Traders tread warily on Wall St as oil jumps

NEW YORK, New York - Soaring oil prices undermined stocks trading on Wall Street on Monday, but losses in the ...

Lockheed to concentrate hypersonic programs in northern Alabama

COURTLAND, Alabama - Lockheed Martin is to build a new plant for the assembly, integration and testing of hypersonics programs ...

Bankruptcy court to oversee restructure of Purdue Pharma

STAMFORD, Connecticut - Purdue Pharma has announced it has reached an agreement in principle on a framework for settling the ...

