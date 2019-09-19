Thu, 19 Sep 2019

International

Proponents of war causing carnage on unprecedented scale

Proponents of war the world over are causing carnage on an unprecedented scale with most of the casualties being civilians.War ...

Killing fields murders still have law enforcement agencies baffled

Decades Later, Investigators Still Searching for Answers in Murders of Four Women The women seemingly had little in common. One ...

Pretoria mall evacuated after bomb threat

PRETORIA, South Africa - Brooklyn police say they have arrested a man for making a bomb threat at the Menlyn ...

George Pell appeals to High Court of Australia

MELBOURNE, Victoria, Australia - The Australian High Court will decide whether it will hear an appeal in relation to the ...

This is what Edward Snowden says it will take for him to return to US

Edward Snowden says he'd like to return to the U.S. - on one condition. That's what the former National Security ...

Myanmar accused of doing nothing to end Rohingya persecution

NAYPYIDAW, Myanmar - Hundreds of thousands of ethnic Rohingya who remain in Myanmar may face a greater threat of genocide ...

Business

U.S. lowers interest rates, stocks largely unmoved

NEW YORK, New York - The U.S. Federal Reserve cut rates on Wednesday but signalled no further rate reductions. The ...

$1.6 trillion in bonds issued in emerging East Asia in 2nd quarter

MANILA, Philippines - Emerging East Asia's local currency bond market expanded steadily in the second quarter of 2019 despite downside ...

Stocks have mixed day, British pound retreats from 1.2500 level

SYDNEY, Australia - There was little movement on Asian markets on Wednesday .Shares in China closed slightly ahead, which in ...

GM strike is example of how US labour unions are killing manufacturing

Cao Dewang, the Chinese owner of the Ohio car glass factory featured in the documentary film American Factory, said the ...

The S&P 500 should be 13% lower because a recession is coming

Investors are keeping a wary eye on oil after weekend attacks on Saudi Arabia crude facilities triggered the largest one-day ...

Wall Street puts on gains as Saudi Aramco reassures markets

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were higher on Tuesday after Saudi Arabia advised its oil producing capacity should ...

Movie Review

