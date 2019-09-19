Seoul [South Korea], Sept 19 (Xinhua/ANI): Director General-level diplomats from South Korea and Japan will hold talks in Tokyo on Friday amid the ongoing trade spat between the two countries, as per Seoul's Foreign Ministry.

Kim Jung-han, Director-General for Asian and Pacific affairs at South Korea's Foreign Ministry, will meet his Japanese counterpart Shigeki Takizaki for the scheduled talks.

During the meeting, Kim and Takizaki will discuss issues of mutual concern, the ministry said on Thursday.

The meeting comes in the wake of South Korea implementing its removal of Japan on Wednesday from its whitelist of trusted export partners, in response to Tokyo taking Seoul off its list last month. (Xinhua/ANI)