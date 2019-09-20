Nur Sultan [Kazhakstan], Sept 20 (ANI): Indian wrestler Sushil Kumar faced a defeat against Azerbaijan's Khadzhimurad Gadzhiyev in the opening round of the men's freestyle 74kg category in the World Wrestling Championships here on Friday.

Kumar, who is a two-time Olympic medallist, suffered an 11-9 defeat against Gadzhiyev.

Kumar still has a chance to fight for Olympic qualification as well as a bronze medal but only if Gadzhiyev reaches the final.

Earlier on Thursday, Bajrang Punia (65 kg) secured a spot for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics after an impressive 8-1 win over North Korea's Jong Son.

Also, on Wednesday, Vinesh Phogat became the first Indian wrestler to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Phogat had booked her place in the 53kg category. (ANI)