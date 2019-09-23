Mon, 23 Sep 2019

International

Kelly Craft vows to be vigorous supporter and defender of Israel at UN

NEW YORK, New York - Nine days after being sworn in as the United States Ambassador to the United Nations, ...

Somali pirates release man after five years of captivity

MOGADISHU, Somalia - An Iranian hostage has been set free by Somali pirates after being held in captivity for five ...

Betrayal and denial of truth paving way for earthly destruction

The most challenging question of the 21st century is, "How does one realistically remain positive and hopeful for the future ...

Kids take to streets to demand climate action

NEW YORK, New York - Even if you've never heard of Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old Swedish environmentalist who crossed the ...

Iranian foreign minister accuses Pompeo of telling lies

TEHRAN, Iran - Iran is insisting it had nothing to do with the drone and missile attacks on the Saudi ...

Gardai outraged at 'savage and horrific attack' of QIH executive

CO CAVAN, Ireland - An Garda Sochna conducted a number of searches in the Co Cavan area of Ireland on ...

Business

U.S. Navy on track to buy 72 MQ-25A Stingrays, order worth $13 billion

ST LOUIS, Missouri - Despite its problems with the Max 777, it is business as usual for Boeing on many ...

Sheep farmers tag subsidies in Ireland top 1.4 million euros this year

DUBLIN, Ireland - Irish sheep farmers are being reminded that applications under the Sheep EID Tag Subsidy Scheme end at ...

International hotels target whiskey and craft beer drinkers

MCLEAN, Virginia - A recent survey from Hilton Hotels found that today's guests, particularly meeting attendees and business travelers enjoy ...

Seabed for 7GW wind farms up for grabs in English and Welsh waters

LONDON, UK - The British government is leasing some of the seabed around the UK for the building of new ...

U.S. stock markets in decline, Nasdaq loses 65 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks weakened on Friday while the U.S. dollar strengthened.Stocks had dropped earlier when it ...

79,000 farmers in Ireland eligible for government payments

DUBLIN, Ireland - Payments worth 168.5 million euro have begun to be paid out this week under the 2019 Areas ...

