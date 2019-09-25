Seoul [South Korea], September 24 (ANI): Samsung today launched a new 43.7-megapixel sensor that packs in it tiniest ever 0.7-micrometer pixels.

The Samsung ISOCELL Slim GH-1 image sensor adopts the smallest pixel size in the industry, their official blog noted. This would allow more slim, full-display smartphones with photography advantage without aesthetic compromise.

The sensor uses Tetracell technology for pixel-merging to produce vivid photographs even in low light conditions. It further supports 4K recording at a minimum loss in the field of view. The Samsung ISOCELL Slim GH1 is expected to be in mass production by the end of this year. (ANI)