Wed, 25 Sep 2019

International

Iran frees British oil tanker two months after its seizure

LONDON, UK - Two months after it was seized in the Persian Gulf, the oil tanker Stena Impero has been ...

World leaders told no forgiveness for betrayal of young people

NEW YORK, New York - Speaking at the beginning of the UN's Climate Action Summit on Monday, the 16-year-old acclaimed ...

Mideast, African nations carry out military exercises in Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia - Several Gulf and Middle Eastern countries have combined with a number of African nations for a ...

Tens of thousands lose jobs, hundreds of thousands of guests stranded

LONDON, UK - The world's biggest and oldest travel company Thomas Cook, which was founded in 1841, has collapsed causing ...

Kenya Forest Dwellers Say Government Evictions Leave Several Dead

NAIROBI, KENYA - Human Rights Watch says Kenyan security agencies have abused and evicted people in Mau forest in an ...

U.S. soldiers to be deployed to Saudi Arabia and the UAE

WASHINGTON, DC - The United States is sending U.S. troops and air defense equipment to Saudi Arabia and the United ...

Business

PricewaterhouseCoopers reaches settlement with SEC

WASHINGTON, DC - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday charged accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (PwC) with improper professional ...

Littler interest in stocks in Asia, dollar mixed

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks were little changed on Asian bourses on Tuesday, following on from Wall Street which also was ...

Air India to be off-loaded by government

NEW DELHI, India - India says it will sell off two or three state-owned entities including Air India to local ...

Wall Street limps towards close Monday in unremarkable day

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks limped to the close on Monday, with buyers and sellers squaring off.There was ...

Co Mayo boosted by new manufacturing facility by U.S.-based company

CO MAYO, Ireland - Ireland's leader, An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has performed the official opening of a new 45,000 sq. ...

100 years after his father founded hotel group, Barron Hilton has died

LOS ANGELES, California - Hotelier and philanthropist Barron Hilton who died on Thursday of natural causes at his home in ...

