First day of Prime Minister Boyko Borissov's visit to South Korea.In Seoul, Borissov will deliver a wreath at the Seoul National Cemetery, where hundreds of thousands of Koreans are buried, who gave their lives in the Korean and Vietnam War national independence movement.The Prime Minister will also visit the Hyundai Research Center in Huasong, as well as the Taekwondo World Headquarters.In the course of his visit, Borissov will meet with Prime Minister of the Republic of KoreaLeeWan-koo and President Moon Jae-in.

