Wed, 25 Sep 2019

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information

International

Section
Fighting breaks out among scores of high school pupils in New Zealand

AUCKLAND, New Zealand - A major brawl involving around 100 high school students has taken place in Auckland, New Zealand's ...

Venezuela Opposition Sees Trump Role as 'Clear Sign' of More Pressure

UNITED NATIONS - U.S. President Donald Trump's attendance at a meeting solely about Venezuela during the U.N. General Assembly this ...

Iran frees British oil tanker two months after its seizure

LONDON, UK - Two months after it was seized in the Persian Gulf, the oil tanker Stena Impero has been ...

World leaders told no forgiveness for betrayal of young people

NEW YORK, New York - Speaking at the beginning of the UN's Climate Action Summit on Monday, the 16-year-old acclaimed ...

Mideast, African nations carry out military exercises in Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia - Several Gulf and Middle Eastern countries have combined with a number of African nations for a ...

Tens of thousands lose jobs, hundreds of thousands of guests stranded

LONDON, UK - The world's biggest and oldest travel company Thomas Cook, which was founded in 1841, has collapsed causing ...

Business

Section
Asian stock markets finish Wednesday in red

SYDNEY, Australia - Stock markets in Asia were on a slippery slope Wednesday, as falls were recorded across the board.In ...

Economic outlook for Asian countries dimmed by U.S.-China trade war

TOKYO, Japan - Economic growth in developing Asia remains robust but prospects have further dimmed and risks to the region's ...

Consumer confidence shatters, Wall Street reacts

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks tumbled on Tuesday after U.S. consumer confidence plummeted to 9-month lows, falling well ...

PricewaterhouseCoopers reaches settlement with SEC

WASHINGTON, DC - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday charged accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (PwC) with improper professional ...

Littler interest in stocks in Asia, dollar mixed

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks were little changed on Asian bourses on Tuesday, following on from Wall Street which also was ...

Air India to be off-loaded by government

NEW DELHI, India - India says it will sell off two or three state-owned entities including Air India to local ...

Movie Review

Blue Velvet [Blu-Ray]