Fri, 27 Sep 2019

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information

International

Section
Jacques Chirac is dead at the age of eighty-six

PARIS, FRANCE - The former President of France Jacques Chirac died on Thursday at the age of 86.A champion of ...

President Barham Salih of Iraq urges dialogue over escalation

NEW YORK, New York - Iraqi President Barham Salih has told the UN General Assembly there have been enough wars ...

No laws broken over Trump phone call to Ukraine, says DoJ

WASHINGTON, DC - The U.S. Justice Department on Wednesday (local time) declined to pursue an investigation into whether President Donald ...

Foster care kids go without food, while carer-in-chief lives in luxury

If the damage done by graft was only measured in dollars and cents, the effects of Mary Holden Ayala's crimes ...

Trump ignoring precedents in dealing with Mideast conflict

NEW YORK, New York - President Donald Trump made his disdain for the United Nations quite clear in his Sept. ...

Fighting breaks out among scores of high school pupils in New Zealand

AUCKLAND, New Zealand - A major brawl involving around 100 high school students has taken place in Auckland, New Zealand's ...

Business

Section
U.S. dollar gains in Asia Friday, stocks mixed

SYDNEY, Australia - Chinese and Australian investors bid shares up during the Asian session on Friday.Traders in Japan and Hong ...

Chinese and Australian shares dip Thursday

SYDNEY, Australia - Australian and Chinese stocks were lower on Thursday, while in Japan and Hong Kong stocks were being ...

U.S. investors shrug off impeachment talk, stocks rise

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. traders shrugged off impeachment talk on Wednesday to push all the major stock indices ...

Chinese economy on skids as trade friction bites

BEIJING, China - Economic growth in China will moderate this year and next year compared with last year as a ...

Asian stock markets finish Wednesday in red

SYDNEY, Australia - Stock markets in Asia were on a slippery slope Wednesday, as falls were recorded across the board.In ...

Economic outlook for Asian countries dimmed by U.S.-China trade war

TOKYO, Japan - Economic growth in developing Asia remains robust but prospects have further dimmed and risks to the region's ...

Movie Review

I, Tonya