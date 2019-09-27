Montreal [Canada], Sep 27 (ANI): The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has launched the 25by2025 Campaign -- an airline industry initiative to advance gender diversity in the airline industry by 2025.

It is a voluntary commitment by participating IATA member airlines aimed at increasing the number of women in senior positions by either 25 per cent against currently reported metrics or to a minimum representation of 25 per cent by 2025.

It also aims at increasing the number of women in under-represented jobs -- for example pilots and operations -- by either 25 per cent against currently reported metrics or to a minimum representation of 25 per cent by 2025.

There will be annual reporting on key diversity metrics. IATA member airlines who have already signed up to the 25by2025 Campaign include China Eastern, Lufthansa Group and Qatar Airways.

There is currently no comprehensive airline industry-wide gender diversity statistical report. But, with women representing about five per cent of the global pilot population and three per cent of CEOs, the gender imbalance in the industry is clear.

"Aviation is the business of freedom. An example of that is the freedom for 2.7 million women and men to develop exciting careers within this industry," said IATA's Director General and CEO Alexandre de Juniac.

"But women are under-represented at senior levels and in some professions within airlines. Airlines understand the value that a diverse and gender-balanced workforce delivers. The 25by2025 Campaign provides a global context and encouragement for the many initiatives our members are already taking to address the gender imbalance," he said in a statement on Thursday (local time).

"I am confident that 25by2025 will be a major catalyst for progress -- progress that will set the industry up to achieve even more in this important area. Our work will not be done in 2025, in fact, this is only the beginning. Our ultimate aim is of course for a 50-50 gender split with equal opportunities for everyone in every part of our industry," said de Juniac.

In addition to the commitments from member airlines under the 25by2025 Campaign, IATA will also strive to increase the representation of women in IATA's senior management (directors and above) from the current 19 per cent to at least 25 per cent by 2025, work with member airlines to increase the number of women they appoint to IATA governance roles from the current 17 per cent to a minimum of 25 per cent by 2025, ensure that the number of women participating as panellists or speakers at IATA conferences is a minimum of 25 per cent by 2025, and create a forum for sharing diversity and inclusion initiatives and best practices across the industry and publishing annual industry statistics on gender diversity.

At the 2019 World Air Transport Summit in Seoul during June, the first winners of the IATA Diversity and Inclusion Awards were announced. The 25by2025 Campaign adds to this and other IATA efforts to address gender diversity in the airline industry. (ANI)