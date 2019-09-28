TEHRAN (Tasnim) - Iran's Foreign Ministry condemned a new round of American sanctions against China and Russia, warning against the dire consequences of "arbitrary sanctions and economic terrorism."

- Politics news -

In a statement on Friday, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi condemned the US administration's move to impose sanctions on a number of Chinese companies.

"The US regime's recent sanctions against a number of countries are in contravention of the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231, which has encouraged and emphasized on the cooperation among Iran and all countries. By taking this measure, the US administration is punishing the other countries for observing a resolution that has been voted for even by itself," the spokesperson said.

The activities of the economic terrorism team in US President Donald Trump's administration threaten the security of international trade, Mousavi noted, adding, "As the main victim of economic terrorism, the Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemns such destabilizing (US) behavior, including the sanctions on a number of Chinese companies, and warns the international community against the consequences of unilateralism in the form of US economic terrorism."

The Iranian diplomat also condemned the US sanctions against a number of Russian individuals and companies on the pretext of cooperation with the ruling, legal and legitimate government of Syria, which is an official member of the United Nations.

"The US' excessive use of sanctions and economic terrorism as a weapon has turned into a factor against the interests of American people and companies, and has also raised concerns about depriving the other independent countries of freedom of international trade," he deplored.

Mousavi finally called on the international community to find a solution to deal with such "destructive interference and bullying unilateralism" from the US government.

His comments came after the US announced a set of secondary sanctions against 16 Chinese and Russian entities as part of the attempts to cut off trade with North Korea and starve the country's military of the cash it needs to develop nuclear weapons.

The move opened a new rift with China, which blasted the US for its "long-arm jurisdiction" and demanded that Washington "immediately correct its mistake".