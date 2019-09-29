Sun, 29 Sep 2019

International

U.S. Navy and Air Force nuclear warhead refurbishment program setback

WASHINGTON, DC - Defects found in a $5 electrical component will delay the U.S. Navy and Air Force nuclear warhead ...

HRT and Swat teams swarm over Charleston SC in exercise drills

A caller to the FBI tip line reported seeing a man throwing a backpack off the Ravenel Bridge, which connects ...

Furore after White House whistleblower complaint made public

WASHINGTON, DC - There has been a White House cover-up over President Donald Trump's controversial telephone call with Ukrainian President, ...

Jacques Chirac is dead at the age of eighty-six

PARIS, FRANCE - The former President of France Jacques Chirac died on Thursday at the age of 86.A champion of ...

President Barham Salih of Iraq urges dialogue over escalation

NEW YORK, New York - Iraqi President Barham Salih has told the UN General Assembly there have been enough wars ...

No laws broken over Trump phone call to Ukraine, says DoJ

WASHINGTON, DC - The U.S. Justice Department on Wednesday (local time) declined to pursue an investigation into whether President Donald ...

Business

Saudi Arabia to open gates to tourists of the world

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia - Saudi Arabia is to open up the kingdom to international tourists, announcing the launch of an ...

Wall St dives on Trump plan to delist China firms from U.S. exchanges

NEW YORK, New York - Wall Street reacted badly to the idea that President Donald Trump is considering ordering U.S. ...

German and Israel call centers conned U.S. retirees of life savings

LOS ANGELES, California - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commissionhas charged three foreign individuals, Gil Beserglik, Raz Beserglik and Kai ...

Venezuela hit by new sanctions from European Council

BRUSSELS, Belgium - The European Council in a surprise move on Friday widened sanctions on Venezuela.Seven members of the Venezuelan ...

U.S. dollar gains in Asia Friday, stocks mixed

SYDNEY, Australia - Chinese and Australian investors bid shares up during the Asian session on Friday.Traders in Japan and Hong ...

Chinese and Australian shares dip Thursday

SYDNEY, Australia - Australian and Chinese stocks were lower on Thursday, while in Japan and Hong Kong stocks were being ...

