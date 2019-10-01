Tue, 01 Oct 2019

News RELEASES

International

Section
Former President Jimmy Carter to celebrate 95th birthday on Tuesday

ATLANTA, George - Four years after battling life-threatening cancer in his liver and brain, and four months after falling and ...

Cameroon IDPs, War Victims Call for Sincere Dialogue to End Suffering

BAMENDA, CAMEROON - Thousands of people affected by the separatist war that has killed at least 2,000 people in Cameroon's ...

Suicide in U.,S. military rose by nearly 6% last year

WASHINGTON, DC - Far more U.S. soldiers are dying by suicide than on the battlefield.And the numbers are increasing.541 service ...

Vietnam reports glowing GPD figure for third quarter

HANOI, Vietnam - Robust growth in exports and manufacturing has lifted Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in Vietnam to 7.31%.The figure ...

Personal bodyguard of Saudi king shot dead

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia - Dubai: The personal bodyguard of King Salman has been shot dead, the official Saudi news agency ...

Unconfirmed report says Saudi soldiers captured in Yemen

SANA'A, Yemen - Al-Houthi rebels in Yemen claim they have captured thousands of Saudi troops, after a majoir conflict in ...

Business

Section
Ireland launches scheme to support seafood enterprises

CO CORK, Ireland - A new Scheme to support seafood enterprises in Ireland to develop export markets and mitigate the ...

Stocks in Asia slide Monday, only Hong Kong records gains

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks were largely weaker in Asia on Monday, although in Hong Kong they spent the day in ...

Multi-billion dollar health care fraud scheme lands 35 people in court

A federal law enforcement action involving fraudulent genetic cancer testing has resulted in charges in five federal districts against 35 ...

Saudi Arabia to open gates to tourists of the world

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia - Saudi Arabia is to open up the kingdom to international tourists, announcing the launch of an ...

Wall St dives on Trump plan to delist China firms from U.S. exchanges

NEW YORK, New York - Wall Street reacted badly to the idea that President Donald Trump is considering ordering U.S. ...

Movie Review

Detroit [Blu-Ray]