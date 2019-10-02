Seoul [South Korea], Oct 2 (ANI): North Korea fired unidentified projectiles into the East Sea on Wednesday, South Korea's military said, ahead of the envisioned resumption of the nuclear negotiations with the United States.

Quoting the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), Yonhap news agency reported that the projectiles were launched off the country's eastern coast from Wonsan town. Details regarding the type, flight range and maximum altitude were not provided by the JCS.

"Our military is monitoring the situation in case of additional launches and maintaining a readiness posture," the JCS said in a release.

The firing came a day after the North's First Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui said that Pyongyang and Washington agreed to resume working-level nuclear talks this week. (ANI)