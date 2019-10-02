Wed, 02 Oct 2019

Age equality the next big challenge for the world

NEW YORK, New York - In the coming decade, the number of persons aged 60 or over is projected to ...

Many dead and injured as luxury bus flips over in India

BANASKANTHA, Gujarat, India - Twenty one people are confirmed dead, and 50 injured, after a bus flipped over and crashed ...

Experts: Another Trump-Kim Summit Hinges on Denuclearization Agreement

Another summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un would hinge on Washington and Pyongyang agreeing ...

China to Mark 70 Years of Communism with Massive Show of Force

BEIJING - China will celebrate seven decades of communist rule on Tuesday with a display of power through central Beijing, ...

Former President Jimmy Carter to celebrate 95th birthday on Tuesday

ATLANTA, George - Four years after battling life-threatening cancer in his liver and brain, and four months after falling and ...

Cameroon IDPs, War Victims Call for Sincere Dialogue to End Suffering

BAMENDA, CAMEROON - Thousands of people affected by the separatist war that has killed at least 2,000 people in Cameroon's ...

Stocks lower in Asia, U.S. dollar recovers

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia fell across the board on Wednesday after overnight falls on Wall Street.Fears about the ...

Vietnamese floating solar power plant to be funded by ADB

HANOI, Vietnam - The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Wednesday signed a $37 million loan agreement with Da NhimHam ThuanDa ...

Wall Street in sharp decline as ISM Manufacturing PMI tumbles

NEW YORK, New York - The US ISM Manufacturing PMI dropped in September to 47.8 points, the lowest in a ...

Business as usual at Forever 21 despite bankruptcy

Forever 21, the fifth largest specialty retailer in the United States on Sunday filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.The family-owned fashion ...

Euro declines to tw-year low, Asian stocks mixed

SYDNEY, Australia - Most of the action on Asian markets on Tuesday was with the currencies.The euro dived to a ...

U.S. dollar sends euro below 1.0900, equities gain

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks made solid gains on Monday while the greenback stacked up more gains.Apple climbed ...

