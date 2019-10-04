Seoul [South Korea], Oct 03 (ANI): Atleast seven people were killed as powerful Typhoon Mitag made landfall in South Korea, Sputnik quoted citing emergency services on Thursday.

The number of casualties is expected to go up as three members of the same family are believed to have been buried in a landslide in the southern city of Busan.

Mitag hit the Korea peninsula on Wednesday night. Following which, more than 250 flights were cancelled in the island, with sea routes being blocked. Schools were closed or had their hours shortened.

Multiple buildings have been flooded as parts of South Korea recorded 500 millimetres of rainfall. Electrical supplies in various regions have been disrupted. Scores of people were evacuated from their houses.

The typhoon left the Korean Peninsula early on Thursday. However, rains continue to wreak havoc in the parts of the country.

Air traffic in the area has been resumed, while vessels are still prohibited from going to the sea, Sputnik reported. (ANI)