Fri, 04 Oct 2019

U.S. president in a rage over whistleblower complaint

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. President Donald Trump was on the warpath on Wednesday, going into a rage on at least ...

African youth are key to peace on the continent, activist says

Recognizing the potential of African youth caught up in conflict to forge peace, is crucial for nurturing their developing identities, ...

Violent crime in United States slides for second year in row

WASHINGTON, DC - Violent crime in the United States is on the slide. Last year violent crime fell compared to ...

On eve of first anniversary of Khashoggi death, son defends kingdom

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia - On the eve of the first anniversary of his father's assassination on 2 October 2018, Jamal ...

Age equality the next big challenge for the world

NEW YORK, New York - In the coming decade, the number of persons aged 60 or over is projected to ...

Many dead and injured as luxury bus flips over in India

BANASKANTHA, Gujarat, India - Twenty one people are confirmed dead, and 50 injured, after a bus flipped over and crashed ...

ISM non-manufacturing drops to 3 year low, Wall St jumps

NEW YORK, New York - For the third day in a row economic data has been released that shows the ...

Japanese and Australian shares take brunt of heavy falls in Asia

SYDNEY, Australia - The selling on global stocks extended to Asia on Thursday for the second day in a row.After ...

European Union ordered to pay U.S. $7.5 billion in damages

BRUSSELS, Belgium - The United States has recorded a significant victory in a long-standing trade dispute with the European Union.The ...

Stocks around world dive, Dow Jones drops 494 points

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks around the world fell on Wednesday with sharp falls across Europe and the U.S. ...

Stocks lower in Asia, U.S. dollar recovers

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia fell across the board on Wednesday after overnight falls on Wall Street.Fears about the ...

Vietnamese floating solar power plant to be funded by ADB

HANOI, Vietnam - The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Wednesday signed a $37 million loan agreement with Da NhimHam ThuanDa ...

