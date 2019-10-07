National Exhibition of Sci-Tech with focus on robots held in Pyongyang

Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
KANSAS CITY, Kansas - In another mass shooting in the U.S., a gunman has burst into a bar in Kansas ...
NEW YORK, New York - The United Nations is becoming increasingly concerned at the escalating violence in Iraq, and reports ...
WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. President Donald Trump has railed into Democrats leading the charge for his impeachment.The president was speaking ...
CANBERRA, Australia - The Australian couple imprisoned in Iran for the past three months have arrived home.The pair, Jolie King ...
BAGHDAD, Iraq - Sixteen years after the disastrous U.S.-led invasion of Iraq the country is out of control with citizens ...
MELBOURNE, Australia - Australians have been shocked by recent incidents involving two very young Jewish boys being subjected to bullying ...
PYONGYANG, North Korea - Rapid progress is being made in developing robot technology in North Korea. At the 2019 National ...
TORONTO, Canada - Policymakers across the world worry about affordable housing. They should. It represents the cost of a basic ...
NEW YORK, New York - Buyers returned to U.S. markets with a vengeance on Friday, pushing the major indices to ...
TOKYO, Japan - The new iPhone 11 is in demand, prompting Apple to increase production of the handset.This according to ...
SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in China fell Friday, however in Japan and Australia, share markets finished marginally higher.In Japan the ...
NEW YORK, New York - For the third day in a row economic data has been released that shows the ...