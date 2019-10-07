National Exhibition of Sci-Tech with focus on robots held in Pyongyang

PYONGYANG, North Korea - Rapid progress is being made in developing robot technology in North Korea.



At the 2019 National Exhibition of Sci-Tech Achievements in the Field of Robot held this week in Pyongyang, robots developed by various units throughout the country were introduced.

What caught visitors' eyes were robots based on artificial intelligence technology, according to the nation's state-run news agency KCNA.



An omni-directive robot football-playing system, presented by Kim Il Sung University, was one example of an intelligent robot. With this system, the university won the 2019 Robot Football Tournament of University Students.



Kim Chaek University of Technology presented a system for intellectual competition by two robots, a spider-like moveable robot with six legs and a robot tele-controlled by smart phone. "These robots can be used in doing dangerous situations in place of humans," said Kim Tae Myong, the department head at the university.



During the exhibition which finished on Friday, there were technology exchanges for putting production processes on a robot basis with the help of sci-tech initiatives.



Drawing the attention of many production units were six degrees-of-freedom articulated robots for industrial use, and a delta-type parallel robot.