Mon, 07 Oct 2019

U.S.-North Korean dialogue at stalemate

WASHINGTON, DC - The working-level talks between the United States and North Korea in Sweden have concluded, for the time ...

Gunmen still on loose after mass shooting in Kansas City bar

KANSAS CITY, Kansas - In another mass shooting in the U.S., two gunmen have burst into a bar in Kansas ...

United Nations says Iraqis have right to protest

NEW YORK, New York - The United Nations is becoming increasingly concerned at the escalating violence in Iraq, and reports ...

U.S. president rallies young Blacks at White House

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. President Donald Trump has railed into Democrats leading the charge for his impeachment.The president was speaking ...

Pair who flew drone in Iran back in Australian after release from jail

CANBERRA, Australia - The Australian couple imprisoned in Iran for the past three months have arrived home.The pair, Jolie King ...

Dozens of demonstrators gunned down by Iraqi security forces

BAGHDAD, Iraq - Sixteen years after the disastrous U.S.-led invasion of Iraq the country is out of control with citizens ...

Asian markets open week with weaker bias

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia were generally weaker on Monday, although they traded in positive territory in Australia.A rally ...

Advice for global corporate executives and entrepreneurs from Gandhi

Mahatma Gandhi is celebrated across the globe as an idealist who used civil disobedience to frustrate and overthrow British colonialists ...

National Exhibition of Sci-Tech with focus on robots held in Pyongyang

PYONGYANG, North Korea - Rapid progress is being made in developing robot technology in North Korea. At the 2019 National ...

More affordable home units needed in Canada, IMF says

TORONTO, Canada - Policymakers across the world worry about affordable housing. They should. It represents the cost of a basic ...

Stronger economic data drives U.S. stocks to strong close to week

NEW YORK, New York - Buyers returned to U.S. markets with a vengeance on Friday, pushing the major indices to ...

Apple orders manufacture of 8 million more latest iPhone models

TOKYO, Japan - The new iPhone 11 is in demand, prompting Apple to increase production of the handset.This according to ...

